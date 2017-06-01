Facial Recognition Cameras Being Designed to Recognize Emotions

As facial recognition technology continues to increase in popularity, a rising trend is programming them to recognize emotions, age, gender and criminal tendencies, according to an article in Vocative, a media outlet that says it monitors the Deep Web to reveal hidden voices, emerging trends and surprising data.

The article referenced Russia’s NTechLab, which developed an app that allows users to identify people on the street using a Russian social media site and is now offering police and corporations the ability to detect emotions, gender and age of anyone walking past a CCTV camera.

While many of the most popular companies, such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, have image analysis platforms, Boston-based Affectiva, the article reports, allows customers to upload archives of surveillance footage to be analyzed and receive reports about the emotional states of everyone captured in the footage.

