ComNet Enters Access Control Market

ComNet announced its entry into the access control marketplace by introducing two systems — the CNA100 line, a two- to eight-door solution for smaller applications and the CNA200 for up to 32 doors for larger applications.

The CNAccess line, utilizing embedded intelligence, does not require special software or a dedicated PC. This convenience allows users the flexibility to manage a system from any location with Internet access. Both products support standard Wiegand devices, Schlage AD Series electronic locks, and various card formats and technologies such as proximity, smart card, magnetic stripe and Bluetooth.

“The CNAccess line represents ComNet’s decision to package a quality access control product with an application-specific communication solution tailored directly to our customers’ needs,” said Skip Haight, ComNet’s vice president of marketing.

