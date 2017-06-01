Dahua Technology USA Launches All-Star Partner Program

Dahua Technology USA introduced a comprehensive All-Star Partner Program that will provide its dealer partners with more opportunities, support and resources to boost their success.

“Dahua is committed to providing our dealer-partners comprehensive resources that will help them gain a competitive advantage and win more business,” said Janet Fenner, head of marketing, Dahua USA.

Benefits of the All-Star Partner Program are designed to help partners’ businesses succeed. Partners at all levels will enjoy advanced product replacement, project registration, and a demo purchase program. Additionally, a five-year warranty covers all Dahua products other than pan/tilt/zoom and fixed disk (HDD) products. A variety of online training courses, from basic to advanced, will keep all dealer partners up-to-date on new products, technologies, and the changing video surveillance landscape.

Subsequent levels offer additional benefits. For example, the Three-Star and Four-Star levels include lead generation, whereby Dahua will forward leads directly to dealer partners to help them identify and pursue new business.

Visit dahuasecurity.com/allstarpartner for more information.