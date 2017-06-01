Video SolutionsTechnology Solutions & Skills

Dahua Technology USA Launches All-Star Partner Program

Technology Solutions Default
June 1, 2017
KEYWORDS security dealer / security technology
Reprints
No Comments

Dahua Technology USA introduced a comprehensive All-Star Partner Program that will provide its dealer partners with more opportunities, support and resources to boost their success.

“Dahua is committed to providing our dealer-partners comprehensive resources that will help them gain a competitive advantage and win more business,” said Janet Fenner, head of marketing, Dahua USA.

Benefits of the All-Star Partner Program are designed to help partners’ businesses succeed. Partners at all levels will enjoy advanced product replacement, project registration, and a demo purchase program. Additionally, a five-year warranty covers all Dahua products other than pan/tilt/zoom and fixed disk (HDD) products. A variety of online training courses, from basic to advanced, will keep all dealer partners up-to-date on new products, technologies, and the changing video surveillance landscape.

Subsequent levels offer additional benefits. For example, the Three-Star and Four-Star levels include lead generation, whereby Dahua will forward leads directly to dealer partners to help them identify and pursue new business.

Visit dahuasecurity.com/allstarpartner for more information.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.