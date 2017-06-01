SureView Demonstrates PSIM

SureView Systems showcased the capabilities of its Immix Command Center (CC) physical security information management (PSIM) platform at ISC West 2017. SureView Systems’ Immix CC integrates diverse security systems on a unified platform. The PSIM platform keeps users in complete control by providing the key information and workflows to best manage the most critical events, and automate those that are not.

Immix CC features an intuitive user interface (UI) with a scalable, flexible, Web-based software platform. With minimal training, security personnel can expertly manage and execute advanced system functions.

Immix CC’s unique modular architecture gives unparalleled flexibility to IT managers, as the software can be implemented across any number of centralized or distributed servers.

Visit sureviewsystems.com/immix-cc/ for more information.