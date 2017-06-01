Netgear Introduces Authorized Partner Program for Arlo Cameras

NETGEAR Inc. introduced an authorized partner program for its family of Arlo Smart Home Security Camera systems.

NETGEAR Arlo is partnering with COPS Monitoring, a wholesale provider of professional monitoring services in the U.S., providing services for approximately 3,500 independent alarm dealers and integrators representing more than 2.1 million accounts in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

As an Arlo authorized partner, residential and commercial security installers gain access to the company’s smart home security camera with exclusive dealer pricing, and benefit from the Arlo recurring monthly revenue (RMR) program, high-quality sales collateral, and dedicated support.

“With the outdoor wire-free capability, rechargeable batteries, and easy-to-use apps, NETGEAR’s Arlo line of cameras is an exciting new offering,” said Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring.

Visit bit.ly/2psVDkY and www.copsmonitoring.com for more information.