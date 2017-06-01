ASSA ABLOY Offers Educational Curriculum for Architects

ASSA ABLOY Door Security Solutions offers a wide range of comprehensive educational courses for architects seeking continuing education units (CEUs) and those looking to develop an expertise in a particular door security solutions offering.

Through the ASSA ABLOY Architectural and Specification Consulting Services program, CEUs are earned in topics ranging from aesthetically designed architectural door openings, to LEED certification, and high-performance doors and hardware. Most courses are offered as an hour-long class, with the option to add units and create half- or full-day curriculums.

The program is a registered AIA/CES, USGBC, and IDCEC provider and offers a variety of educational LU, HSW, SD, and CE programs. More information on the program can be found online at www.assaabloydss.com/en/local/dss/architects/.

For those seeking further specialization in door security solutions, there are also multiple educational offerings at ASSA ABLOY Americas University (AAAU), which has spent nearly a decade educating its students in best practices by offering instructor-led and online courses that introduce or extend knowledge about the components of a door opening, and the opening as a whole.

More information on AAAU is available online at www.assaabloyamericasuniversity.com.