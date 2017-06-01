DMP Introduces New Blog Design

WWW.DMP.COM

DMP recently unrolled a new blog design with an eye-pleasing layout and plenty of valuable content. The posts are written mostly by DMP’s own employees with an emphasis on company culture and DMP’s position on industry issues. According to Mark Hillenburg, executive director of marketing, the blog also gives DMP the chance to connect with their customers in a less formal way than a white paper or case study.

Visit the new blog at: www.dmp.com/blog.

Digi' See This? Revealed

The SDM website’s video page featuring the newest announcement from the Marketing Madmen. Keep checking back throughout 2017 for Marketing Madmen video articles to accompany their print column!