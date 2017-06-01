Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital ShuffleProduct Manufacturing/Distribution

DMP Introduces New Blog Design

DMP Introduces New Blog Design
June 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
DMP recently unrolled a new blog design with an eye-pleasing layout and plenty of valuable content. The posts are written mostly by DMP’s own employees with an emphasis on company culture and DMP’s position on industry issues. According to Mark Hillenburg, executive director of marketing, the blog also gives DMP the chance to connect with their customers in a less formal way than a white paper or case study.

Visit the new blog at: www.dmp.com/blog.

 

