MONI Releases Love Field Kiosk Time-Lapse Video
MONI has released a time-lapse video of its interactive kiosk setup at Dallas Love Field. Visitors to MONI’s YouTube page can watch as crew members set up the station from start to finish, as well as how the initial response was from passing patrons. The kiosk is designed to educate consumers about smart home security offerings through hands-on experience. The kiosk was unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI Smart Security, and Kelly Collins, general manager, Dallas Love Field.
Check out the video at: bit.ly/2qwuaN2.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.