MONI Releases Love Field Kiosk Time-Lapse Video

June 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
MONI has released a time-lapse video of its interactive kiosk setup at Dallas Love Field. Visitors to MONI’s YouTube page can watch as crew members set up the station from start to finish, as well as how the initial response was from passing patrons. The kiosk is designed to educate consumers about smart home security offerings through hands-on experience. The kiosk was unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of MONI Smart Security, and Kelly Collins, general manager, Dallas Love Field.

Check out the video at: bit.ly/2qwuaN2.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

