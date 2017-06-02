NSCA Announces Dates for Second Pivot to Profit Event

NSCA has announced the date and location of its second Pivot to Profit event. This two-day conference helps integrators get the right processes, technology, metrics, and best practices in place to create lucrative new business pathways that increase revenue.

Pivot to Profit will take place on Sept. 28-29, 2017 in Chicago, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Conference Center Chicago O’Hare. Integrators will learn how to “pivot to profit” by participating in discussions and learning from experts about:

the right metrics to measure to gauge managed services success;

the pros/cons of providing telecom as a service to clients, and what it means for phone systems in general;

protecting their companies and their customers as more systems connect to networks and are exposed to security risks;

the benefits of establishing themselves as a one-stop shop for digital signage;

the differences between annual/perpetual paperwork and licenses;

back-office financial considerations of moving to a services-based model;

how to be viewed as “asset builders” instead of “salespeople;” and

solutions they can offer to clients to add value and stay relevant.

“Most integrators know they have to make the shift to support managed services, but many don’t know what steps are needed to make it happen,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Pivot to Profit will help attendees understand what they need to work on to prepare.”

Pivot to Profit will also feature a different kind of innovation hall. Instead of showcasing commoditized products and standalone hardware, it will include companies that offer services and solutions to help integrators grow managed services and recurring revenue.

Registration for the two-day event is $295 through June 30. After June 30, pricing goes up to $495. For more information, contact NSCA at 800.446.6722 or visit www.nsca.org/p2p.