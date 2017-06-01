Most Popular Brands Among the 2017 SDM 100

The security industry looks to the SDM 100 — a group of the 100 largest security companies ranked by their recurring monthly revenue (RMR) — as a wellspring of industry trends and operational best practices. So, which manufacturers and distributors are behind the SDM 100, supporting them with the products, solutions and services that help make them successful?

SDM asked each of the 2016 SDM 100 companies to disclose the top three manufacturers and top three distributors that earn their business, based on volume purchased. The resulting lists, shown here, reveal that the largest security companies in the installation and monitoring channel rely on a wide variety of suppliers. These lists demonstrate not only diversity in the technology they sell, but also that security companies are capitalizing on trends in fire detection technology, cloud services, integration, home automation and more.