Per Mar Security Services Acquires Southlake Security

Per Mar Security Services has acquired Southlake Security in Griffith, Ind., further expanding its security services and customer base in northwest Indiana.

Southlake Security was founded by Dan Barnes 39 years ago. Barnes focused on providing residential and small commercial alarm systems in northwest Indiana and grew the company to almost 1,800 customers. Barnes will be retiring.

Brian Duffy, president of electronic security for Per Mar Security Services, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Dan Barnes over the past several months finalizing this transaction. Dan has been doing things the right way for 39 years, and we are honored that he has placed his trust in Per Mar to treat his customers well for many more.”

Per Mar has hired Southlake Security’s three technicians and will be moving into Southlake Security’s current building in Griffith, Ind., in order to stay local and close to its new customers. The Griffith operation will report up through Per Mar’s South Bend, Ind., office.