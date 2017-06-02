LVC Rebrands, Introduces New Logo

LVC announced it has rebranded and changed its logo to reflect its expanded range of capabilities and expertise.

The Low Voltage Contractors name and logo have been recognized as a symbol for quality and service since 1982. In its 35-year history, the company reported in a press release, LVC has experienced many exciting changes and periods of significant growth. It attributes its success in large part to attracting key talent. As it was growing, Low Voltage Contractors was a name that gave it the latitude to build and expand under several disciplines including fire alarm, integrated security and structured cabling among others, the company reported.

But the company said because of added services, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions, the name Low Voltage Contractors no longer accurately encompasses the full range of our capabilities and expertise.

“We have always been a forward-thinking company that adjusts to market trends to ensure that we will provide the products and services that are vital and current to our valued client base,” said CEO Bob Hoertsch. “Our company name and logo should encompass all that we do.”

Bert Bongard, LVC president, said, “We have been successful because of our exceptional people and culture; they have been instrumental in the company we have become. Because of our growing diversity, the time has come to rebrand to something more in line with who are today. This initiative gives us an umbrella under which we can continue to expand our products, services and locations through our next phases of growth.”

Effective immediately, the name and logo “Low Voltage Contractors” will be rebranded as LVC Companies Inc. LVC’s new logo and refreshed brand image communicates to both current and potential clients that it is an innovative company with a commitment to excellence for every client it serves, the company reported.

