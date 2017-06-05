Engineering Firm Honored by Airport Executives Group

Los Angeles-based Birdi & Associates Inc. (B&A) was honored by the American Association of Airport Executives last month at its annual Conference and Exposition in Long Beach, Calif.

The systems engineering firm was given the “Corporate Cup of Excellence Award for Small-Business Enterprise.”

The award was given to the firm for its recognition of long-term support shown to the AAAE, its members and the airport industry.

The award follows up on recognition the company has received in recent years. In 2014, B&A received the South Asian Business Alliance Network’s “The Best South Asian American Excellence in Service” award. In 2013, the firm was awarded the Wings of Achievement from Los Angeles World Airports. In 2011 the firm was recognized by the United States Small Business Administration and San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, which honored it with the “Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year Award.”

B&A incorporated in 2006 under the leadership of Moninder S. Birdi, who continues to serve as its president.