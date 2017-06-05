Video Analytic Solution For Retailers Provides Valuable Insights
Bosch Security Systems introduced In-Store Analytics, a solution to provide retailers with valuable insights on store traffic for improving operations, customer engagement and sales. This cloud-based service uses position data generated by intelligent Bosch IP cameras to provide detailed information on how shoppers move throughout a store and interact with the displays. Bosch IP panoramic cameras are installed to provide high visibility of the retail floor. The cameras use on-board intelligent video analytics to create position data of shoppers’ movements. This data is then sent directly to the Bosch Security cloud where it is further processed without video streams ever leaving the retailer’s premise. In-Store Analytics provides merchandisers with store traffic visualization tools, such as a flow analysis, to enable retailers to determine if shoppers are moving through the store in the way that the merchandisers intended.
Bosch Security Systems | www.boschsecurity.us
