Devices Protect Power & Data In IP Systems
DITEK has a new line of standards-compliant surge protectors for shielded Ethernet cabling in Power over Ethernet applications. Included in the lineup is the DTK-MRJPOES for single device installations and the DTK-RM12POES for use with up to 12 IP devices that need to be protected before connecting to network switches. The IP surge protectors feature state-of-the-art, multi-stage circuitry to provide superior protection for shielded Power over Ethernet devices. DTK-MRJPOES features a shielded RJ45 connection with external grounding screw and is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure. DTK-RM12POES is a 1U rack-mount surge protector ideal for installations where multiple Ethernet circuits need to be protected before entering network switches, routers and NVRs. It features individual field-replaceable modules with shielded RJ45 connections and is compatible with CAT5e, CAT6 and CAT6A cabling infrastructure.
DITEK | www.diteksurgeprotection.com
