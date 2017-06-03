Location Services Enable Better Building Management
HID Global announced its new HID Location Services that provide organizations with visibility into the location of their workforce in a facility, making it possible to analyze room usage for better building management and increased operational efficiency. The offering is tailor-made for enterprises, universities, manufacturing facilities or any organization seeking to optimize their workforce and streamline facility management using proximity and real-time location services. The solution leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and delivers unprecedented accuracy, even in large, open spaces and areas in which it has historically been challenging to implement RFID technologies. HID Location Services includes a cloud service, portals and Bluetooth beacons in the form of HID smart cards, providing a one-card solution for both indoor positioning services and physical access control. Its cloud-based model and minimal hardware requirements also eliminate the expensive infrastructure setup of antennas, servers and wired infrastructure to further reduce total cost of ownership.
