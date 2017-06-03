Industry Innovations

Multiple New Thermal and Visible Security Cameras

June 3, 2017
KEYWORDS 4K camera / dual-sensor camera / video surveillance
FLIR Systems announced three high-performance security cameras. The FLIR PT-Series HD is a dual-sensor camera system that provides long-range perimeter intrusion detection regardless of lighting and environmental conditions. The highspeed, pan-tilt camera provides quick and accurate threat verification. The FLIR Quasar 4K fixed box multiple-resolution camera can be programmed to switch from 4K daytime mode to 1080p lowlight-nighttime mode to provide optimum, continuous performance. Its compact design allows for the use of specialized camera housings, ranging from explosion to extreme weatherproof. The FLIR Ariel 3MP corner camera features a 3-megapixel visible camera that provides ceiling-to-floor and wall-to-wall viewing.

FLIR | www.flir.com

