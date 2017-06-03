Multi-Sensor Cameras Deliver Panomersive Imaging
Pelco by Schneider Electric’s enhanced series of Optera Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras feature SureVision 3.0 technology. The 360-deg., 270-deg. and 180-deg. 12MP multi-sensor cameras provide completely stitched, seamless and blended panoramic views with electronic PTZ capability across the entire panoramic image to provide superior wide area surveillance and forensic scene analysis. Featuring Pelco’s exclusive SureVision 3.0 technology, Optera Panoramic Multi-Sensor Cameras capture superior images in difficult lighting conditions where highly contrasted lighting sources exist within the same scene. The cameras also feature Smart Compression technology, which reduces bitrate usage, resulting in up to 70 percent savings on storage.
Schneider Electric | www.securityinsights.pelco.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.