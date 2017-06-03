HD Video Solution Offers High Value, High Quality Video
Tyco Security Products introduced its HD Video Solution, a value-based solution that provides superior video quality while leveraging analog infrastructure. The cost-effective Holis HD Tribrid Video Recorders support SD analog cameras, Illustra Essentials IP cameras, and a brand-new line of HD cameras. The recorders feature intuitive search, record, zoom and export functions. The new fixed HD bullet and mini-dome cameras boast 3.6mm fixed lenses and provide up to 1080p video resolution in an uncompressed format over the same standard coaxial cable that is used for standard CCTV cameras. The varifocal HD bullet and dome cameras include a 2.7-12mm motorized lens and feature Smart Infrared for recording over 196 ft. away in total darkness.
Tyco Security Products | www.tycosecurityproducts.com
