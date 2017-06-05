Split-Series Keypad With Proximity Reader
SECO-LARM started shipping the new Split Series Keypad with Proximity Reader. The SK-4131-SPSQ adds an extra layer of security — the keypad and controller are separate — preventing access via keypad tampering. A simple three-wire connection between the keypad and controller make installation easy. The Split Series Keypad supports up to 1,200 users and all of the features are programmable directly from the keypad. It also has a built-in proximity card reader that is compatible with proximity cards and proximity key fobs. Other features include illuminated keys, programmable egress input, door sensor input, and an interlocking input for connecting a second keypad for man trap applications.
SECO-LARM | www.seco-larm.com
