Plug-In Network Modules Simplify Lock Integration With Smart Home
Yale Locks & Hardware announced a redesigned smart lock family that simplifies integration with major home automation and alarm platforms. The new Yale Assure Lock electronic deadbolts can be easily integrated with a home automation or alarm system by plugging in a Yale Network Module. Switching between smart home platforms is as simple as replacing one module with another. The Yale Assure Lock line includes four deadbolts — two key-free models and two with keyways. Z-Wave or ZigBee versions of all four locks are compatible with Amazon Alexa when used in conjunction with a Samsung SmartThings Hub or Wink Hub (Z-Wave only for Wink). The Assure Lock line includes: Assure Lock with Bluetooth (YRD446), Assure Lock SL Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD256).
Yale | www.yalecommercial.com
