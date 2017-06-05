Illuminated Annunciators
Camden Door Controls announced enhancement updates to its entire line of CM-AF500 illuminated annunciators. The newly released versions offer superior visibility with much brighter, clearer, easy to read text. The annunciators, which provide critical messages to building occupants, are distinctive from others in that their “white out” text and graphics are completely invisible unless the LED indication is energized. CM-AF500 series models also feature an adjustable volume control, which can be especially beneficial when the annunciator is used in small or confined spaces, such as restrooms. CM-AF500 series models include the CM-AF500 single-gang LED annunciator with four message labels; the CM-AF501SO single-gang LED “Assistance Requested” annunciator with adjustable sound, and the CM-AF54OSO double-gang “Assistance Requested” annunciator and “Press for Assistance” mushroom push button. All feature a heavy-gauge stainless steel face plate.
Camden Door Controls | www.camdencontrols.com
