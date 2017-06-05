Winsted Receives Greenguard Gold Certification

Winsted Corporation announced that they have received GREENGUARD Gold Certification.

GREENGUARD Environmental Institute, which is a division of Underwriters Laboratory, evaluates manufacturing processes, product materials and finished goods. Finished products such as, control room consoles, technical furniture, credenzas, conference room tables, shelving and others must fall within the established indoor air quality standards for low chemical and particle emissions.

GREENGUARD Gold Certification offers stricter certification criteria, considers safety factors for sensitive individuals, such as children and the elderly, and ensures that a product is acceptable for use in environments such as schools and healthcare facilities. Both The Collaborative for High Performance Schools (CHPS) and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Building Rating System reference the GREENGUARD Gold Certification.

Winsted achieved the worldwide GREENGUARD Gold Certification by submitting several product lines to U.L. for precise testing procedures. Some of the tested components include: substrate materials, PVA glues, plastic laminates, powder coated baked enamel finishes on aluminum, and steel components. Winsted’s international manufacturing practices and finished products complied with the organization’s comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which helps everyone breathe easier.

Winsted consoles and workstations offered under the GREENGUARD Gold Certificate include: Atlas, Envision, E-Soc, FreeForm, Horizon, Impulse, Matrix, M-View, Prestige (Ascend, Insight, Sight-line and Slat-Wall), Pro-Series Equipment Racks, Reception Desks and Talon2.

This certification allows manufactures the opportunity to improve indoor air quality with U.L. recognized products and helps consumers make well-informed choices when considering environmental health and safety.

Visit www.winsted.com for more information.