Per Mar Security Services Named 2016 Salient Regional Dealer of the Year

Per Mar Security Services, a provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport, Iowa, was named the 2016 Salient Regional Dealer of the Year for the Midwest Region. This award recognizes the top dealer in the Midwest Region who sells more than $500,000 in equipment. Per Mar was also named a Diamond Level Dealer with Salient for selling over $500,000 in equipment. Only a few Salient dealers reach Diamond Level Dealer status, the company reported in a press release.

Brandon Heck, Salient representative for the Midwest Region, presented the 2016 Regional Dealer of the Year Award for the Midwest Region to Jesse O’Kane, area sales manager for Per Mar, who accepted the award on behalf of Per Mar.

Brian Ciasnocha, director of sales for Per Mar, said “We are honored to receive this recognition as it shows the hard work our team has put in this past year. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Salient, and being able to provide exceptional products and service to our customers.”

