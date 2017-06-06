Clare Controls Partners with Security Buying Group

Clare Controls announced its partnership with security buying group SS&Si to deliver Clare’s Smart, Secure, and Simple platform to SS&Si’s members. The Clare platform delivers CEDIA grade automation and alarm services to the professional security and integrator channels in one, seamless solution.

“We’re excited to finally be able to offer a complete solution that integrates security and the smart home,” said Jake Voll, president of SS&Si. “The Clare platform is perfect for our members because it doesn’t require extensive training or programming time. It’s simple, scalable, and secure.”

All SS&Si group members now have access to Clare’s full line of smart home products ranging from premium surveillance products, including IP cameras and NVRs, to smart thermostats and controllable lighting. SS&Si will also offer the Cliq.secure kit, which includes a Resolution Products Helix panel and a Cliq.mini smart home control hub, as well as other Helix platform sensors and translators, and the recently released Clare Video Doorbell. SS&Si members can now offer residents monitored security and full-featured home automation in one, seamless solution.

“We have been extremely impressed by the level of service and support SS&Si provides its members and are looking forward to adding Clare products and services to the SS&Si portfolio,” said Brett Price, president of Clare Controls.

Clare’s robust automation platform that supports over 1500 electronic devices commonly found in homes, combined with integrated security features, uniquely positions security dealers to deliver the connected home solution consumers expect. The Resolution Products Helix security panel and sensors are auto-discovered and protected from takeover in the ClareHome system, thus creating a cost-effective, revenue-driving solution for the security and smart home markets.

Clare offers premium solutions to mainstream consumers; the group’s buying power will help keep pricing competitive and expand availability through the SS&Si network of security installation professionals.

