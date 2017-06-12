Camcloud/Hanwha Techwin to Demo Joint Cloud Solution at ESX
June 12, 2017
No Comments
Camcloud has written a blogpost describing an upcoming demo planned for ESX. Camcloud says in the post that the VSaaS solution “revolutionizes how Hanwha Techwin cameras can be configured for the cloud,” allowing end users and dealers to deploy cloud cameras from the Camcloud mobile app and ensuring that all Hanwha Techwin cameras are auto-discovered on the network.
Click here to read the blogpost and see a video described as a “sneak peek” of the demo.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.