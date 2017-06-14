TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Award Winners Announced Tuesday Night in Nashville

The winners of the TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards were announced Tuesday evening, June 13, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. during the annual Electronic Security Expo (ESX).

The TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards recognize any FM Approved, Intertek/ETL or UL-listed central station (CSAA members and non-members) and outstanding personnel who perform in the highest professional manner, thereby making a significant contribution to the betterment of the alarm industry and the alarm profession while demonstrating exceptional service to their customers and community.

The purpose of the awards program is to establish and promote the inherent value of central station services in general, honor those who have made the most significant contributions, and promote the distinct level of professionalism attained by NRTL-approved central stations.

Entries are judged by a blue-ribbon panel of monitoring experts, and the following awards are given annually:

Monitoring Center of the Year

Monitoring Center Manager of the Year

Monitoring Center Operator of the Year

Monitoring Center Support Person of the Year

The TMA Monitoring Center Excellence Awards Program is sponsored by SDM Magazine.

This year’s winners and finalists include:

Monitoring Center of the Year: Vivint Smarthome

Finalists:

ADT LLC

Cooperative Response Center

At Vivint, HOME is the acronym that defines the monitoring department and employees: Honest, Outstanding, Measured, Engaged.

Monitoring Center Manager of the Year: Keith Godsey, Dynamark

Finalists:

Shari Wilson, ADT

Josh Sanders, EPS

Keith is senior vice president of central station operations at Dynamark. He helped design it, oversaw construction, hired the team, trained the staff and he leads them all with a level of professionalism rarely seen.

Monitoring Center Operator of the Year: Craig Pierce, Safe Systems

Finalist:

Darlene Ardey, CPI

Dielle Holmberg, EPS

Craig is central station lead / UL2050 lead at Safe Systems. He regularly goes beyond what is asked of him to ensure the company’s customers receive the best. He knows customers by names, and anticipates their needs.

Monitoring Center Support Person of the Year: Laura Jacobson, CRC

Finalist:

Eric Kantner, Protection Bureau

Mike Tupy, Vivint

Laura is central station coordinator at CRC with 18 years with the company. For her efforts, Laura is often asked for by name by CRC's alarm dealers. They hold no other CRC employee in higher regard. An industry and company ambassador, she is recognized by the organization and CRC members as peerless.

More about each of the winners can be read in the upcoming August issue of SDM Magazine.