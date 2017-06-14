Security Partners Names Randy Hall New President

Security Partners named industry veteran Randy Hall as the organization’s new president.

Hall brings more than 30 years of electronic security experience to Security Partners, including managing central station operations as well as serving in senior leadership positions in several distribution businesses. As president, Hall will have full operating responsibility for Security Partners’ four secure operation centers located in Lancaster, Pa.; Las Vegas; Anaheim, Calif.; and San Antonio, along with its 135 employees who serve more than 600 dealers and their more than 250,000 customers.

“We’re very fortunate to have the opportunity to bring Randy to Security Partners,” said CEO, Patrick Egan. “Not only does he come to us with a sterling reputation with security dealers across the United States, but he also has a high level of business acumen that, when combined with his leadership, will enhance the platform of success that Security Partners has been building for years.”

Since joining the industry in 1986, Hall has provided leadership to C&K Systems, The Systems Depot, Contractors Wire & Cable, and most recently served as the director of corporate development at Alarmax Distributors.

“I’m excited to join the team at Security Partners because I love what they have built and think this is a great time to be in the wholesale monitoring business,” Hall said. “I’ve always believed that teamwork and providing customers with superior service are the keys to a good business model, which fits well with the culture at Security Partners, and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship with our team and dealers.”

Hall and his family will be based out of the corporate headquarters in Lancaster, Pa., where he will be relocating with his family.

In addition to providing wholesale monitoring services, Security Partners also provides business improvement services and advice, along with funding programs to facilitate the growth and long-term health of its dealers.

