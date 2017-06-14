Select Security Acquires Intelligent Technology Inc. & Carolina Security Group

Select Security, ranked No. 32 on the SDM 100, acquired Charlotte, N.C.-based Intelligent Technology Inc. and Carolina Security Group following its entry into the territory late last year, adding nearly 1,000 new customers and key team members to its existing branch operation.

“This acquisition brings us significant customer growth in one of our newest branch territories, one that is quickly growing and has the potential to soon become one of our largest branch offices,” said Select Security President Steve Firestone. “In addition to the customers, we also gained a highly talented group of account executives and technicians who are a great addition to our local team.”

The purchase also brings a new branch location in downtown Charlotte, where Select Security will be consolidating all western North Carolina operations.

“This acquisition was an easy fold-in to the Charlotte operations,” said Roger Parks, executive director of business development and regional sales manager. “I’m always on the lookout for companies like this with a strong and loyal customer base, talented team already in place, and an owner who is looking to profit from their years of hard work by partnering with a company like Select Security that places a great emphasis on making the transition easy for the customer, employees and seller.”

Founded in 2003, Select security has multiple local offices serving nearly 30,000 customers across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio. It offers integrated security and fire alarms, video surveillance, access control, along with home security, life safety and home automation systems.

