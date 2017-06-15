Sonitrol of the Triangle Acquires Sonitrol of the Triad

Sonitrol of the Triangle, a provider of commercial security systems in Raleigh, N.C. for nearly 20 years and ranked No. 97 on the SDM 100, has acquired Sonitrol of the Triad in Greensboro, N.C.

The acquisition allows Sonitrol of the Triangle to offer expanded security services to a larger base of clients in the North Carolina market. Sonitrol of the Triangle has continued to grow at a strong rate over the years and has been ranked as a SDM Top 100 security installation and monitoring company for the past two years in a row. “This represents a significant investment on our behalf, and we are confident that our customers will continue to see enhancements in service afforded by this change. We’re very excited about the opportunity in the Triad area,” said Chuck Harrelson, president, who has more than 19 years as a leader in the Sonitrol network.

Financing for this acquisition was provided by TD Bank from Boston, and Sonitrol of the Triangle was represented in the purchase transaction and financing by SPP Advisors LLC. “Sonitrol of the Triad was a great fit for Sonitrol of the Triangle geographically as well as sharing similar corporate cultures and customer service qualities. This will be an excellent combination for the combined companies’ customers and employees,” said Mark Sandler, managing director, SPP Advisors LLC.

