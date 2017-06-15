Habitec Security Makes Three Acquisitions

Habitec Security, ranked No. 53 on the SDM 100, has acquired three companies: Sentinel Alarm Company of Columbus, Ohio; MetaSECURE, a division of MetaLINK, of Defiance, Ohio; and Central Security & Electronics of Traverse City, Mich. The acquisitions allow Habitec to grow in all three of their branch offices.

“This has been a record year for growth through acquisition for Habitec. We welcome all of the new customers and look forward to providing exceptional security services for years to come. Thanks to these acquisitions we continue to expand in all of our service areas,” said John Smythe, president & CEO, Habitec Security.

Mike Koenig of MetaSECURE and Mike Tubacki of Central Security & Electronics have joined Habitec as security technicians. Darrell Francis from Sentinel Alarm has joined the Habitec’s sales department, working with both residential and commercial customers. “Habitec Security will be a great home for our customers, and I am pleased to join the team and help with the success and growth of Habitec,” Francis said.

