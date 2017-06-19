SOS Security LLC Acquires AS Solution

SOS Security LLC, a privately-owned security company, acquired AS Solution, a provider of executive protection and security services for Fortune 500 corporations and other clients.

Founded in 2003, AS Solution provides customized executive protection, intelligence analysis, event and

residential security, secure travel support and technological solutions to enhance individual and corporate security, productivity and business continuity, the company described. In 2016 AS Solution, which is based in Bellevue, Wash., and has more than 600 employees, performed approximately 3,000 protective details in 86 countries.

“We are thrilled to join the SOS Security family,” said Christian West, founder and CEO of AS Solution. “We will continue to serve our clients with the same approach and dedication as we have for many years, only now as part of a larger global team with extensive operational resources.” West will continue to lead AS Solution and will become executive vice president of SOS Security.

“Our investment in AS Solution is an exciting strategic collaboration that will provide our clients with

complementary, critical security solutions from a single provider,” said Edward B. Silverman, chairman and CEO of SOS Security. “Together, we will provide clients with extensive security solutions — from personal protection and intelligence analysis to fire and safety operations to guarding and special services — both domestically and abroad.”

Silverman added, “I look forward to working closely with Christian and his exceptional team to expand our global special services offerings to our clients. With the launch of SOS Security’s Global Security

Operations Center in Parsippany, combined with the AS Solution Operations Center in Seattle, we are capable of providing global 24/7 security support.”