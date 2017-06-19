Nortech Joins AMAG Technology’s Symmetry Preferred Partner Program

Nortech Control Systems Ltd. has been selected to join AMAG Technology’s Symmetry Preferred Partner Program.

AMAG has certified the integration of Nortech’s uPASS Reach and Transit Ultimate long range readers which utilize proven Nedap technologies. Both of these products offer reliable vehicle access control and are certified to be used with AMAG’s latest Symmetry Access Control software. The products require specific card types, but these Wiegand readers are compatible with all Symmetry door controllers.

Nortech is an independent company specializing in design, manufacture and distribution of access control, card access and vehicle access solutions, the company described.

AMAG Technology’s Symmetry Access Control Systems are designed for every type and size of organization from small offices and colleges through to government agencies and multi-national corporations. Symmetry is easy to use and has a large range of features to increase security and improve productivity of security and facility management teams, the company reported.

David Ella, AMAG Technology vice president-product and partner programs, said, “Customers can now integrate access control with vehicle access to provide another layer of security in environments where controlling vehicle access is critical to security.”

