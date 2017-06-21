VMS Handles up to 100 Cameras



Pelco by Schneider Electric introduced the VideoXpert Professional, which is designed to make implementing professional video management systems for small and medium business applications more convenient and economically practical. VideoXpert Professional is designed with easy plug-and-play installation, complete with IT-friendly Windows and an intuitive interface for ease of operation, the company described.

To help catapult the launch, Pelco is offering an exclusive “Control with Confidence” one-year, free software-only demo license to users and integrators for up to four channels. Information about the licensing promotion will be available at www.Pelco.com/vxpro on July 1, 2017, the effective start date of this exclusive offer.

With a selection of servers designed to handle up to 100 cameras, VideoXpert Professional delivers a VMS solution that can be modularly scaled by adding VX Pro servers to meet future system expansion needs.



With all essential functions on a single machine, easy access to actionable information, and pre-defined roles for easy user creation, VideoXpert Professional provides SMBs with extensive VMS capabilities. Featuring Dell hardware, VideoXpert Professional users will have the added benefit of leveraging Dell support tools and apps. Advanced features include: hardware acceleration which allows users to more easily display high MP camera images; H.264 coding over WAN transport; anti-virus support on the ops center client; and simple export procedures that allow quick and easy handoff of video data to law enforcement agencies.

Another core feature of VideoXpert Professional is its extreme ease of installation, which can take place in well under 20 minutes — from unpacking to implementation — with little to no previous VMS experience required.

Available June 30, 2017, VideoXpert Professional can be ordered as software only; as Pelco-supplied hardware with channel licenses; or bundled with Pelco supplied-hardware and loaded with software and SUP. In addition, Pelco offers a powerful workstation and three server options to further enhance VideoXpert Professional.

For information visit www.pelco.com/vxpro.