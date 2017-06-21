Engineered Protection Systems Earns 2016-17 Police Dispatch Quality Award

The Security Industry Alarm Coalition (SIAC) has recognized Engineered Protection Systems Inc. in Grand Rapids, Mich., with its 2016-17 Police Dispatch Quality (PDQ) award. The PDQ award is given to the company that promotes best practices working with law enforcement to reduce the number of unnecessary dispatches to alarm customers. The award was presented at the ESX - Public Safety and Networking Luncheon at ESX on June 16th in Nashville, Tenn.

“Engineered Protection Systems has consistently shown itself to be extraordinarily conscientious, exacting and effective where it comes to alarm management and dispatches,” said Stan Martin, SIAC executive director. “These efforts have garnered EPS Security recognition as a PDQ runner-up on multiple occasions, which is quite an achievement in itself.”

Kevin Carlson, EPS Security president, added, “Winning this award was the result of focus towards dealing with alarm issues for the benefit of our valued customers and the community as a whole. Reducing unnecessary dispatches is vital to the health of our industry and our ability to serve and protect the community.”

EPS Security strategies for reducing false alarms include two call confirmations, customer education at installation, detailed user guides and specific procedures for problem alarm sites. “When a pervasive false alarm problem is discovered, EPS Security has a number of procedures to make a correction,” Carlson said. “These include a member of the EPS Security Monitoring Center team calling customers, downloaders checking on the programs, service techs coordinating onsite visits to check equipment, or providing a full re-education of the system to the customer along with a possible extension of delay times.”

The PDQ Award is given annually by SIAC and the False Alarm Reduction Association (FARA).

