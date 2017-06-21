Drones Use Wi-Fi Signal to See Through Walls

A University of California, Santa Barbara, study demonstrated how unmanned aerial vehicles can use safe, everyday Wi-Fi signals to provide through-wall 3D imaging of unknown areas, including moving or stationary objects.

In the demonstration, two drones flew outside a brick structure with a 3D object within it. The first drone sent a Wi-Fi signal through the structure and the other drone received the signal on the other side, interpreting the signal strengths and mapping out the objects within based on the received signals.

The study listed several potential applications for the technology as emergency response, archeological discovery and structure monitoring.

Visit here to learn more and to watch a video of the demonstration.

