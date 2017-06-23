IFCPP Announces 18th Annual Conference, Seminar, Exhibits & Certification Program
The International Foundation for Cultural Property Protection (IFCPP) and Yale University Cultural Properties are partnering to host the IFCPP 18th Annual Conference, Seminar, Exhibits & Certification Program in New Haven, Conn., September 16-20, 2017.
The conference will provide a variety of activities, timely sessions, behind-the-scenes tours, industry exhibits and extensive networking opportunities, IFCPP described. The educational program will run three days, September 18-20, including workshops, seminars, historic and cultural tours, and course work for the Certified Institutional Protection Manager certification. New to this year’s conference is a special library security track for special collections libraries and reading rooms.
The IFCPP is a membership-based nonprofit organization, providing training and support to address safety, security and emergency preparedness concerns of cultural, educational and public institutions worldwide.
The IFCPP conference team welcomes security managers, administrators, facilities managers, human resources personnel, registrars, curatorial staff, librarians, conservationists, archivists and law enforcement professionals from cultural, educational and public institutions to attend this unique event. Registration deadline is August 31, 2017.
For detailed program and lodging information, or to register, visit https://ifcpp.org/Annual-Conference-Schedule-at-a-Glance.
