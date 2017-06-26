IC Realtime Video Surveillance Cameras Integrate with Amazon Echo Show

IC Realtime announced a surveillance camera integration with Amazon Echo Show. The result of a significant development project wherein IC Realtime’s R&D team worked with Amazon’s camera Application Programming Interface (API), more than 100 existing IC Realtime surveillance cameras have the added ability to stream live video to Echo Show.

IC Realtime models compatible with Echo Show include the brand’s suite of ‘ICIP’ series IP cameras (68 models in total) as well as dozens of its Standard- and High-Definition cameras that work in conjunction with an IC Realtime digital video recorder.

For several years IC Realtime has offered subscribers a cloud storage service called ICMyCloud, which grants users in home and business settings the ability to stream and record high-definition video footage from their IC Realtime cameras as often as 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. IC Realtime’s Echo Show compatible cameras connect through ICMyCloud.

Callaway also notes that keeping the video data safe is of the highest-priority. “IC Realtime implements stringent security protocols for the cloud- and internet-connected camera integrations, ensuring support of strong encryption methods, password complexity, and unique session URLs to guarantee the strongest integrity possible,” said Callaway.

“The ability to share video from our security cameras via the Cloud to Echo Show is a prime example of today’s ‘Smart Home’ graduating to an ‘Internet of Things Smart Home,’” said IC Realtime CEO Matt Sailor.

Expanding upon the popular Alexa devices such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Echo Show adds a 7-inch touchscreen, dual Dolby optimized speakers, video-calling and a front-facing camera.

For more information on IC Realtime cameras compatible with Amazon Echo Show, visit www.icmycloud.com/alexa.