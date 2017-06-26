August Home Doorbell Cam Now Talks to Alexa on Amazon Echo Show

August Home, Inc. announced that Amazon Alexa now talks to the August Doorbell Cam. August Doorbell Cam users can ask, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to quickly watch live video of visitors or motion outside the door on any Amazon Echo Show.

“It’s great to delight customers by adding value to the products they already own and rely on as part of their daily lives. We added the ability to control the August Smart Lock with Alexa earlier this year, which has been extremely popular,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home, Inc. “With the expansion of our Amazon Alexa skill, we are making it easier for our customers to control their Doorbell Cam. Now they can display video of visitors outside their door using their voice.”

Hanging out with family watching TV at night when the Doorbell Cam rings, ask Alexa to, “Show me the front door camera,” to view live video at the door, conveniently from the comfort of the sofa. No need to reach for a smartphone to pull up the video. August Doorbell Cam customers can use Alexa to display video on an Amazon Echo Show by enabling the August skill within the Alexa app and linking their account.

The ability to display August Doorbell Cam video on Echo Show is an expansion of the August Smart Home skill. August Smart Lock customers using the 1st generation or 2nd generation lock can already use voice commands with Alexa-enabled devices to control their lock and check the lock status.

The ability to control the August Doorbell Cam with Alexa is available immediately through the August Smart Home skill by pairing the August Doorbell Cam within the Alexa app.

Visit www.august.com for more information.