Hikvision’s Asnovich Named to Forbes’ World’s Most Influential CMOs 2017

Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc. director of marketing Alex Asnovich has been named one of the World’s Most Influential CMOs 2017 by Forbes Magazine.

“With The World’s Most Influential CMOs 2017 report, we present a distinguished selection of the upper echelon, along with an instructive look at what brought them there,” the Forbes report, released June 22, says.

Asnovich is No. 40 of the 50 chief marketing officers on the list, which includes top global companies such as HP Inc., Apple, GE, Twitter, Samsung Electronics America, Ford, Airbnb, Mastercard and Cisco.

Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc. and Hikvision Canada Inc., said this is a “well-deserved credit for Alex and a distinct recognition for Hikvision North America.” He said it is Hikvision’s goal to “strive for excellence as the leading security manufacturer in the North American market. Under Alex’s leadership, Hikvision’s North American multifaceted marketing and communications efforts have and will continue to be integral to our success.”

Since early 2014, Alex Asnovich has led strategic marketing efforts for Hikvision in North America, promoting brand recognition and building the company’s thought leadership position.

“I am truly humbled and appreciative of the recognition by Forbes,” said Asnovich. “I am particularly thankful to Hikvision for supporting our innovative marketing and brand elevation ideas that could translate into this honorable acknowledgement. I am committed and thrilled to continue to grow the Hikvision brand and thought leadership position even further.”

