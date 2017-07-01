5 Minute Tech QuizColumnsStandards, Regulations & Legislation

Crunching the Electrical Numbers

Crunching the Electrical Numbers

What’s Wrong With This?

Review the diagram and refer to NFPA 70, 2017 Edition, Article 358 for more information

July 1, 2017
Roy Pollack
KEYWORDS security dealer
Reprints
No Comments

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Roy Pollack

Fire Alarm Systems Are Well-Defined

Communications Systems

Definitions 101

Is That OSHA-Approved?

Roy-pollack

Roy Pollack, CPP, SET, holds Level IV certification in the field of fire alarms from NICET is currently the director of Compliance for Devcon Security Services Corp., Hollywood, Fla., and may be reached at sdmtechtips@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.