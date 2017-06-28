Internet Crime Cost Americans $1.3 Billion in 2016

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), established in 2000 to receive complaints of Internet crime, released its annual report, revealing the organization received an average of 800 complaints a day and that Americans lost $1.33 billion in 2016.

Since IC3 was formed in 2000, it has received a total of 3,762,348 complaints, according to the report, averaging 280,000 each year. Since 2010 the victim losses have remained relatively steady at around $1 billion per year, increasing slightly year-over-year from 2014 through 2016 when the losses totaled $1.33 billion.

All complaints that were associated with an age range are broken down on the report, from under 20 all the way to over 60, and each decade in between. In this breakdown, which starts with $6,698,742 in total losses reported from victims who were 20 and under, the losses grow steadily for each age group, with those over 60 reportedly losing nearly $340 million total.

The report also breaks down losses by state and by types of crime, such as personal data breach, identity theft, corporate data breach, etc.

To learn more, visit https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/ic3-releases-2016-internet-crime-report. To view the full report, visit https://pdf.ic3.gov/2016_IC3Report.pdf.

