dormakaba Company BEST Access Solutions Dedicates Indy Headquarters

On June 28, 2017, the corporate headquarters for BEST Access Solutions in Indianapolis was officially dedicated, commemorating dormakaba’s recent acquisition of certain mechanical security businesses from Stanley Black & Decker.

More than 700 employees attended the all-day, outdoor event featuring presentations from Philip Bradney, executive vice president and general manager, BEST Access Solutions; John Heppner, board of directors, dormakaba; special remarks from the Mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett, who formally welcomed dormakaba to the Indianapolis community; Michael Kincaid, COO Access Solutions Americas, dormakaba; and Kevin Ayers, vice president of human resources, BEST Access Solutions.

In February, dormakaba purchased BEST, PRECISION and STANLEY door hardware brands from Stanley Black & Decker as part of a $725 million deal.

dormakaba, global a global provider of access and security solutions, will continue Indianapolis-based production of BEST locks and PRECISION-branded exit devices at the 330,000-square-foot BEST facility. With the acquisition, dormakaba now has more than 20 factories in its Americas division, including hotel lock manufacturing operations based in Detroit and high security safe lock manufacturing in Lexington, Ky.