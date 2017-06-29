Middle Atlantic Wins 3 Awards at InfoComm 2017

Middle Atlantic Products’ new T5 Series Conference Table and Universal TechBox (UTB) received top industry honors at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Fla. The T5 was recognized with Commercial Integrator’s 2017 Best Electronics Systems Technologies (BEST) Award in the Cabinets, Furniture, Racks, Mounts & Cases category and with AV Technology’s Best of Show Award. The UTB took home the 2017 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Award for the Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture category.

“As more AV components are needed right at the table and the point of collaboration, we continue to work with our customers on how to best solve the installation and mounting challenges these systems present. We were able to design solutions that integrate this technology with ease and reliability to intelligently and aesthetically fit today’s meeting spaces,” said Rebeca Villareale, marketing manager at Middle Atlantic. “These awards are a great recognition of the commitment and dedication we invest in innovation and engineering solutions to support the latest technology and evolving application requirements.”

The Commercial Integrator BEST Awards selections were judged by a panel of industry experts, integrators, and the editors of the magazine, with special consideration given to innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, and benefits to installers. The 2017 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2016; finalists are selected by a panel of independent judges; the winners were then selected via voting by SCN readers.

The T5 Series conference table all-in-one furniture system comes with power distribution, table boxes with connectivity and cable management. Each T5 solution includes a table top, support pedestals, and a tech kit, which includes a swing-out rack that ships separately to allow integration to begin immediately and testing to occur on a traditional work surface rather than crouching under the table. The racks also feature three of Middle Atlantic’s tool-free Lever Lock plates for tool-free small device mounting possibilities.

The UTB Series Universal TechBox is a low-profile, unique solution for discreetly mounting AV equipment underneath a table surface within meeting spaces. Designed for both rackmount and non-rackmount equipment, the UTB Series’ patented pattern accommodates small device mounting, and cable tie-down with a vent pattern designed to optimize cooling airflow.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.

