Owen Security Receives Revolving Credit Line

Capital One provided a senior revolving line of credit to Owen Security Solutions, ranked No. 99 on the SDM 100. Owen plans to use the facility to support both organic growth and M&A, the company reported.

Capital One also approved a $150,000 commercial card line for the company, which its field engineers will use for purchases from vendors and T&E expenses.

“The flexibility we gain from the revolver will position us to take advantage of growth opportunities in north Georgia,” said Justin Owen, the company’s president. “We chose Capital One to provide the facility because of its depth of expertise in our industry and the range of products, like commercial card, that it can offer.”

Based in Calhoun, Georgia, Owen provides commercial and residential alarm products and services including installation, monitoring, repair, testing, inspection, design, engineering and consulting throughout northern Georgia. Its existing customer base includes individual residences, commercial accounts, and municipalities. In 2016, Owen purchased two competitors in surrounding areas.

“Capital One is pleased to work with Owen’s experienced leadership to develop a financing solution that supports their business plan and focus on sensible growth,” said John Robuck, managing director of Capital One’s security finance group. “We look forward to working with them as they pursue future opportunities.”

Capital One’s Security Finance team provides flexible financing solutions to security companies that need working capital, organic creation cost financing, and/or acquisition support.