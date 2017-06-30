Camcloud Receives Hanwha Techwin America’s Partner of the Year Award

Camcloud, a provider of cloud video surveillance, has announced that its service and partner program has been awarded the 2016 Partner of the Year Award from Hanwha Techwin America. The award was presented during ICS West, held in Las Vegas in April.

The Hanwha Techwin America and Camcloud plug-and-play solution is a market-unique offering, enabling businesses or dealers to easily configure their surveillance cameras for the cloud without the need for port forwarding or other complex network setup. The solution ensures all surveillance video is stored securely in the cloud, while leveraging mobile apps, health checks and notifications to ensure constant uptime. Dealers are able to brand the solution and resell it with supporting customized Web and mobile phone applications.

“The recognition by Hanwha Techwin America as Partner of the Year is a testament to our commitment to powerful integrations between Camcloud’s Cloud Video Surveillance solution and Hanwha’s technologies,” said Brendan Harrison, CEO, Camcloud, “We look forward to further expanding our technology integration efforts with Hanwha Techwin America.”

Tom Cook, senior vice president of sales, Hanwha Techwin America, said, “Our technology partnership with Camcloud gives dealers the opportunity to not only provide cloud surveillance to their customers, but to offer one of the best plug and play solutions under their own brand.”

