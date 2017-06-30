Securitas Unveils New Canada Headquarters

Securitas Electronic Security Inc. (SES) unveiled its new Canada Headquarters during a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on June 27, 2017. The grand opening event included an official ribbon cutting, luncheon and VIP facility tour for more than 70 guests, including customers, business partners and associates.

“We are excited to open our new Toronto, Canada facility. It is an important step in delivering upon our commitment to be the unparalleled security leader in Canada,” said Tony Byerly, president, SES. “The ideal customer experience comes from the alignment of people, technology and knowledge — and that is what we’ve delivered here at our new facility in Toronto.”

The new Toronto facility houses sales, operations and regional support for SES Canada operations. The building was completely renovated to support a company-wide contemporary look that utilizes a mix of advanced technology designed to promote more cross-team collaboration focused on the customer experience. The facility features a completely new customer experience video collaboration center, engineering center, warehouse and staging lab.

The facility also features more than 10,000 feet of work space and houses approximately 80 associates in a variety of roles that support the company, including service, installation and field operations, billing and collections, business development, sales, and Canadian leadership.

“We could not be more honored to call this vibrant new facility home,” said Dan Marston, senior director & general manager, SES Canada. “SES Canada is excited to welcome our customers and partners to our new headquarters to share in the culmination of nine months of detailed planning and execution.”