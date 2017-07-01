Trends & Industry IssuesInsider News & Business

World Market for Connected Home Devices

July 1, 2017
KEYWORDS home automation / security technology
Globally in 2016, safety and security was the largest category of devices shipped into the smart home, representing 29 percent of the 78 million devices shipped. The safety and security device category includes intruder alarm sensors, smoke detectors, consumer video cameras, garage door operators and electronic locks. Consumer video was the largest device type in this category, representing 48 percent of shipments in 2016.

