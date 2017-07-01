New Telular Promo Video
Telular recently released a new promotional video featuring an overview of the company. Located on its YouTube page, new and returning viewers can get a feel for the company in an intimate manner. Told through current employees from all professional levels, the video explores how Telular brings technologies to market that help traditional service industries become even better versions of themselves through designated analytic tools, as well as Telular’s driven and customer-oriented outlook.
View the video at bit.ly/2qy9AMQ.
