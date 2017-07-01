Video SolutionsColumnsDigital Shuffle

Hanwha Releases New VSaaS Demo Video

Hanwha Releases New VSaaS Demo Video

July 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Hanwha Techwin recently released a new video on its VSaaS Camcloud solution. Located on its YouTube channel, the video features a breakdown of what features are new, as well as how to use them. As the video progresses, viewers get step-by-step instructions with on-screen prompts showing them how to download, upload, and install firmware. Lastly, users can see how to add their configured cameras to the cloud.

Check out the video at bit.ly/2rl50o9.

